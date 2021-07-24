The letter to the editor on Friday, July 28th regarding the votes of Representative Dave Lislegard in the most recent legislative session were misleading and frankly, lies. Rep.Lislegard has always been and always will be a champion of responsible mining in Minnesota, and his actions and voting record reflect this fact.
It is important to understand how the State Legislature works. All amendments must be relevant to the bill being introduced. On the resolution introduced by Rep, Igo and co-authored by Rep. Lislegard, in committee Rep. Lislegard voted in favor of the resolution. On the House floor, the resolution was never introduced in the mining and natural resources bill discussion, where it has its place, but instead Rep Igo introduced as an amendment to the omnibus Commerce, climate and energy bill (The Speaker of the House, ruled that the amendment was not germane to the bill and a vote was taken on that ruling. Rep. Lislegard did vote to support the Speaker’s ruling as he should have because the resolution certainly had nothing to do with the bill being voted on. So, Mr. Hall, Rep. Lislegard never voted against the resolution you are referring to.
Moving on to your statement that Rep. Lislegard voted multiple times against the Enbridge Line 3 project. Not certain where you found votes on Line 3 at the Legislature as the issue was handled by the MN Public Utilities Commission and unfortunately MN courts. The one vote taken by the legislature was once again a provision in the Omnibus Tax bill and it included $29 million dollars for all of the counties that would have faced a tax liability from over estimated tax bills to Enbridge in the past. Once again, Minnesota courts ruled on this matter and supported Enbridge arguments that the assessments had been improper and over charged. The MN Legislature decided to take action to alleviate the financial burden on the counties and included $29 million to cover those reimbursements ordered by the court. Rep Lislegard voted YES on the omnibus tax bill. Rep Igo voted no.
Representative Lislegard has worked hard during his three years in office to keep mining attacks off the House floor and during his tenure there have been no – I REPEAT NO – anti-mining hearings or votes on the House Floor. Moreover, Rep Lislegard was a co-author and instrumental in getting the two year permit extension passed to keep the failed Essar debacle alive for a viable company to be able to become a Reality for our region. Rep Lislegard worked incredibly hard to have $5.5 million included in the tax bill for the Heliene Solar plant in Mt. Iron for an expansion that will make it the second largest solar plant in the country. Rep. Lislegard voted yes to provide over $ 30 million to the new wood processing plant in Cohasset. The bill the Representive Igo votes against even though it is in his district. Sounds to me like Rep Lislegard is doing all that he can for his constituents and the region.
Truthfully,
Steve Giorgi
Mt. Iron, MN
