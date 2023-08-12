Once again, the Iron Range has been blessed with the pearls of wisdom provided by the esteemed managing editor of the Mesabi Tribune, Jesse White. In his most recent editorial (Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023), Jesse compares our hard working, dedicated and successful publicly elected officials as clowns who shamelessly participate in local parades or have the gall to share a post of a local or statewide news publication related to their work on social media. Seriously, Mr. White, as a publicly elected official, have you looked in the mirror lately? Do you include yourself in your descriptions of other elected officials?
As a resident, taxpayer, and former school board director myself, I have checked into your actions as one of my elected representatives on the Mountain Iron-Buhl School Board. I must say, I am speechless at your level of involvement, engagement and concern for the taxpayers, parents, and students of the MI-B district you were elected to serve. Unfortunately, the meetings I observed and available on Mesabi Community TV it was impossible to measure your diligence as you were not present for the once-a-month school board meetings in the months of April, May, or June of this year! You did attend a special meeting in April, where no formal board action took place. Perhaps your parade activities kept you from attending those meetings that averaged less than 20 minutes per session. Amazing that in a once per month meeting to conduct all of the business of our school district you can be done in less than 20 minutes. The April 24th meeting which you did not attend lasted 11 minutes and 44 seconds!
