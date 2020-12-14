The Vikings did NOT lose that game! Those missed field goals were fraudulent. Bailey made those field goals and extra point by a LANDSLIDE. The Vikings need to appeal the outcome to the Supreme Court!!! Congressman Stauber has experience trying to get losses overturned at the presidential level. Let’s get other NFL teams to sign on to this and get a Vikings victory over Tampa.
Jenna Johnson
Chisholm
