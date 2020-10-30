We’ve all been inundated with ads and mail reminding us to vote this year, but of the most important races in Minnesota this year this may be one you’ve never heard of. Please flip over your ballot and vote for Justice Paul Thissen.
As State Representative for our area, I served with Justice Thissen, who was then Speaker of the House. In that role, he told me that he took the time to read every draft and every change made to the hundreds of bills that came across his desk each session. It seemed unlikely to me that someone with so much on his plate was spending so much time reading each of these proposals, so many of which would never come to a vote. As I got to know Paul, it became clear it was true, and it inspired me to become a better lawmaker. I saw firsthand how important it was to Paul that he understands deeply any subject he was working on. I saw how diligent he was in identifying what the intended and unintended impacts of those changes could be for Minnesotans.
Now, more than ever, it’s important to have and to re-elect this kind of careful decision maker. Minnesota’s Supreme Court takes on issues that will impact the lives of people across our state for years to come. I trust that Justice Thissen will continue to serve us well, and I encourage you to vote for Paul Thissen for Supreme Court.
Jason Metsa
Virginia
