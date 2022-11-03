Ben DeNucci has complained about being scrutinized over a mail tampering incident that took place during an organized door knocking event for his campaign.

He has stated that “finger pointing” and “false accusations” have real consequences and that he “would like to think we can campaign better than this.” Yet Mr. DeNucci continues to run misleading radio ads, personally attacking his opponent, Rob Farnsworth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments