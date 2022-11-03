Ben DeNucci has complained about being scrutinized over a mail tampering incident that took place during an organized door knocking event for his campaign.
He has stated that “finger pointing” and “false accusations” have real consequences and that he “would like to think we can campaign better than this.” Yet Mr. DeNucci continues to run misleading radio ads, personally attacking his opponent, Rob Farnsworth.
In the ads, Mr. DeNucci accuses Mr. Farnsworth, a school teacher who lives in a modest neighborhood in Hibbing, of only wanting tax breaks for his rich friends. This is a lie. Mr. Farnsworth is on record as supporting permanent tax relief for all Minnesotans, including eliminating the tax on social security, which particularly punishes senior citizens. For Mr. DeNucci to accuse his opponent of pandering to a fabricated group of “rich friends” is blatantly dishonest.
Mr. DeNucci’s campaign also states that “Rob Farnsworth wants to criminalize all abortion.” This is also untrue. Mr. DeNucci has sat in forums where Mr. Farnsworth has stated that, like 71% of Minnesotans, he supports some restrictions on abortion and that of course there are exceptions, especially when the life of the mother is in question.
To his credit, Mr. Farnsworth has refused to personally attack Mr. DeNucci over the mailbox fray. Yet despite Mr. DeNucci’s stated objection to false personal campaigning, he has not pulled his dishonest ads. It seems like Mr. DeNucci wants to be elected in the worst way—and that is exactly the path he’s taking.
