I have worked for eighteen years at US Steel Keetac. I have personally experienced the ups and downs of our mining industry and know firsthand the vast impact it has on our economy and way of life. I have also seen how the attitude toward mining in the St. Paul legislature can either help or destroy our lifeblood here on the range.
That is why I will vote for Rob Farnsworth for Senate District 7. We need a state senator who will stand up to the St. Paul DFL machine that opposes mining at every opportunity. Both Tom Bakk and David Tomassini, great advocates for mining and for our way of life, recognized this and left the DFL in order to better represent our area and its vital interests.
Ben DeNucci has given no indication that he would in any way stand up to the Twin Cities DFL. Instead, he has actively campaigned with Senator Ann Rest and Senator Erin Murphy—two of the most outspoken opponents of mining in the entire state senate. In addition, Ben NeNucci supported Mesabi Metallics getting leases over Cleveland Cliffs—a decision that has nearly bankrupted Nashwauk and could cost us HibTac and 750 jobs.
This election, our very way of life is on the ballot. The Iron Range cannot afford another anti-mining legislative session. Rob Farnsworth is far and away the most pro-mining candidate in the race. Please join me in voting for Rob Farnsworth!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.