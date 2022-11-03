I have worked for eighteen years at US Steel Keetac. I have personally experienced the ups and downs of our mining industry and know firsthand the vast impact it has on our economy and way of life. I have also seen how the attitude toward mining in the St. Paul legislature can either help or destroy our lifeblood here on the range.

That is why I will vote for Rob Farnsworth for Senate District 7. We need a state senator who will stand up to the St. Paul DFL machine that opposes mining at every opportunity. Both Tom Bakk and David Tomassini, great advocates for mining and for our way of life, recognized this and left the DFL in order to better represent our area and its vital interests.

