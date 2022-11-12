Editor's Note: This letter to the editor was submitted prior to Tuesday's election and was not printed in a timely fashion. Our apologies to the letter writer and our readers.
---
Editor's Note: This letter to the editor was submitted prior to Tuesday's election and was not printed in a timely fashion. Our apologies to the letter writer and our readers.
---
Do we stand for integrity, fairness, equal rights, and justice for all?
Do we allow election deniers, insurrectionists, autocrats, and dark money to run our country?
Do we say “Back the Blue” only if they didn’t attack Capitol Police and Metropolitan PD on Jan 6, 2021?
Do we say be “Tough on Crime” except if they were Insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol?
Do we say Freedom of Speech, unless it’s a book we don’t like?
Do we say Right to Bear Arms is OK, but we allow Assault Style Weapons, designed to kill people, to be owned by anybody and were used to murder Children at Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, Uvalde?
Do we say Equal Rights, except for Workers, Women’s Healthcare, lawful Immigrants, and those we don’t like?
How about Voting Rights, voting fraud, intimidators at polling places, conspiracy theories, Dominion voting machine manipulation?
Do you believe in snuggling up to Putin, Kim, and Xi? Not me!
Is taking Classified Documents from Secured locations and left lying around some Beach Club OK? I think Not!
Republicans want to gut Social Security and Medicare, voted against Pro-Act, Recovery, Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction, and PPP legislation, opposed PACT and Veterans Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Acts.
Under Trump, the Nat’l Debt increased by $7.8 Trillion. GOP supports Right to Work. Supports Oil Company and Corporate profiteering!
Stand Up! Support Unions, Social Security, Veterans, Climate, Voting, Equal, and Women’s Rights!
VOTE DEMOCRAT to protect Democracy!
Bill Erzar
Ely
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.