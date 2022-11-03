Dear Neighbors in Senate District 3, House District 3A, and the 8th Congressional District:
On Thursday, October 27th, the Mesabi Tribune had two major articles. One was “Addressing hunger through artwork “ about the CHS Art Department/Club, run by art instructor Elizabeth Carroll, hosting an empty bowl event to benefit Chisholm and United Way.
The other was about laid-off Northshore Mining Company workers’ expiring unemployment benefits. Responses have varied.
Rob Ecklund seeks legislative approval of an unemployment extension. “It’s going to be terrible for those folks. The bad thing is we don’t want to lose people in Babbitt and Silver Bay”.
Tom Bakk said: “I’m sure some are going to leave and probably should… Maybe some will have to act like construction workers … and travel for work.”
Andrea Zupancich said: “We’ll probably start seeing some of the toys like four-wheelers and boats for sale…It’s just too bad.
Pete Stauber, in his October 21st letter to constituents said: “These layoffs are devastating… I have always fought to preserve and protect mining and mining jobs.”
Laid off workers don’t needs fights, nor advice to manage their finances and profession. They need compassionate representatives working within government to address their needs. Community fund-raising reflects our neighborly compassion.
On November 8th we will choose our candidates. Whoever wins will bring their heads and their hearts to their office. The winners will be making decisions for all of us.
