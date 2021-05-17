You never know who you may inspire when you give, volunteer, or advocate where you live.
We talk about it all the time at United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN), and our local paper often plays a role in this chain of events.
When Mesabi Tribune wrote a story about Steve and Anne Badanjak volunteering to pack UWNEMN Buddy Backpacks on November 27th, donations rolled in to support the food program for local children at-risk of hunger from donors, many of whom were new to our organization.
After the Tribune published the April 17th story about laid-off handyman Craig Roberts volunteering his time to “pay it forward” to UWNEMN for COVID-19 Crisis Funding he’d received, our office received a phone call from someone looking to hire Craig.
And most recently, when the Tribune shared a photo on May 1st of Josh Klander packing his 1,000th Buddy Backpack weekend meal kit, it inspired a local Navy veteran and Buddy Backpacks volunteer to surprise our office with $100 for the Buddy Backpacks program. He said he’d seen Josh’s photo and wanted to donate one dime for each box Josh had packed.
Thank you to everyone who volunteers their time with our organization. Thank you to everyone who donates funds to support our programs and agencies. Thank you to everyone – including our local paper – who helps get the word out about the work we do. Together, we are uniting to make change in our local communities!
Erin Shay
UWNEMN Executive Director
