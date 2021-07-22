I am writing to congratulate Chase who won on "America's Top Dog" on A & E recently and of course, the $5,000 donation to the Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing that went along with the win. Chase and Officer Joey Burns are two of the good police officers and a lot of the police officers are good people.
I would think that they are getting sick and tired of people like Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter who make police officers look bad with their actions. We are in serious need of police reform to make sure that those who are known white supremacists don't ever get a badge to patrol our streets and highways.
What is frustrating is that the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 is stalled in the United States Senate, over a year after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, for which Derek Chauvin has been convicted in Hennepin County District Court and serving a 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. We need to get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 passed in the United States Senate.
Brandan Fiedler
Chisholm
