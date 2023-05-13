Rob Farnsworth

SEN. ROB FARNSWORTH

It’s conference committee season at the Capitol as we wind down to adjournment on May 22. Both the House and the Senate have passed all the budget bills, and now both bodies are meeting to work through the differences. I’m keeping an eye on these bills and while I wish the conference committees would meet in public more often rather than behind closed doors, there have been some major changes you should know about.

First, the senate’s tax committee chair announced the worldwide reporting provision had been dropped. This provision would have made global companies’ total operations and sales subject to Minnesota business taxes, whether the operations or sales were done in Minnesota. It was controversial and it’s never been mandated by a state before. This new mandate would have effectively eliminated any future expansion of mining and made our current mining companies reconsider their future in the state since mining companies are almost always global companies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments