It’s conference committee season at the Capitol as we wind down to adjournment on May 22. Both the House and the Senate have passed all the budget bills, and now both bodies are meeting to work through the differences. I’m keeping an eye on these bills and while I wish the conference committees would meet in public more often rather than behind closed doors, there have been some major changes you should know about.
First, the senate’s tax committee chair announced the worldwide reporting provision had been dropped. This provision would have made global companies’ total operations and sales subject to Minnesota business taxes, whether the operations or sales were done in Minnesota. It was controversial and it’s never been mandated by a state before. This new mandate would have effectively eliminated any future expansion of mining and made our current mining companies reconsider their future in the state since mining companies are almost always global companies.
One thing we won’t see from the tax conference committee is a full repeal of the tax on Social Security. The Senate tax bill expanded this exemption, but 26% of seniors will still be taxed. I oppose this tax and it’s still the most common email or call my office gets. With an $18 billion surplus, there is no reason not to give seniors the tax relief they deserve.
We know there are major tax increases also being discussed in the transportation committee. I’m glad to see the 75-cent delivery tax from the House is likely not moving forward, but I’m still concerned with the nearly $3 billion in tax increases in the Senate Transportation bill. Again, with our historic surplus I don’t know why we are asking Minnesotans to pay more for the license tabs and registration.
Lastly, the Senate has passed two major policy bills, one to legalize marijuana and one for Paid Family Medical Leave. These conference committees haven’t met in public yet, but I will be watching closely to see how the Democrats negotiate their differences. This session has been incredibly busy with the budget bills, and it feels like these two policy bills were rushed through the process.
Law enforcement, parents, and mental health experts have all raised concerns about legalizing marijuana without a reliable roadside test or adequate preventions for abuse, especially for our kids. The party-line vote in the Senate was an indication that there hasn’t been much work to address these concerns.
Small businesses have all said the paid leave mandate would make it impossible to keep their businesses open and successful. Local governments and school districts will likely have to raise property taxes to cover the cost of the mandate and filling staff positions due to leave requests. There is a good way to give people access to Paid Leave that won’t hurt small businesses or pass the costs on to taxpayers. I would prefer to negotiate for these benefits through the proven method of bargaining between employee and employer. This one-size-fits-all mandate is not the way to get this done.
So, there is lots to be done at the Capitol and not a lot of time to do it before we adjourn. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office with specific questions on issues or bills that are important to you.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.