Your piece on “Never Forget” was well-intentioned but way off the mark. As usual, you pick your foes (left wing only) and ignore all others even if their acts are more egregious. Let me give you some examples.
Do you even read the paper that you are a columnist for? How many 9/11 stories honoring the victims were printed in the Friday, 9/11 edition? Rhetorical question, of course. Zero. Was it above your pay grade to perhaps suggest this be done? Yet you complain about “left wing rags” (your words) that actually did print articles but you simply found them not to your liking.
So tell me Mr. White, do you feel that it was appropriate for your right wing GOP brethren to hold boisterous flag-waving Trump rallies on 9/11? This is a day that is for remembering and honoring the victims of 9/11, and a day where our flag is supposed to be displayed at half-staff rather than waved in the faces of oncoming traffic with horn-honking encouraged. This is what I observed in Cloquet on 9/11 by your GOP friends.
And of course the ever patriotic Virginia mayor, Mr. Cuffe chose to participate in a similar Trump GOP rally in Chisholm on 9/11, rather than honoring the victims. Trump is more important evidently, which is shameful, considering he continues to shield the murderous actions of Saudi Arabia, where the majority of the terrorists came from. Of course Trump also disregards information that Russia placed bounties on the lives of American soldiers in Afghanistan as well, and chooses to give another murderer and enemy of America, Vladimir Putin a wink and a smile instead.
Keep complaining, Mr. White — but consider GOP indiscretions and mis-deeds when you pen your diatribes instead of your usual left-bashing.
Ron Ostman
Mountain Iron
