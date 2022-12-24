The days are shortened, the thermometer is bottoming out, anything smaller than a Buick is buried under a heavy layer of snow, and many folks are grimacing under the prospect of being dug in for months before spring brings sunnier times.
There are some who are enjoying the moment though: the wrecker companies who rescue dead cars and the guys who plow out parking lots are having a field day. Then too, the skiers and snowmobilers are jumping with glee as they fly over the hills with their machinery. Good for them - let them enjoy their winter activities while they’re invincible and limber enough to do so.
For the rest of us, winter hardships are burden enough - yet pale in comparison to greater calamities our country is facing. Look no farther than your current heating bill to have a near 911 cardiac event. Grocery shopping isn’t any better. In fact, just about anything you buy is sky high - hardware, building supplies, cars, parts - you name it. Everyone is feeling the bite of the highest inflation we’ve seen in 40 years, and as the younger folks are learning, inflation is their billfold that is flat broke when the week is only half done. It brings back memories of President Carter’s disastrous energy policies that caused astronomical gas prices and lines of cars a mile long at stations. Now, Team Biden drops the ball so often, Jimmy Carter looks like a Michael Jordan star. Of course, the wizards in Washington assured us that this is just a temporary blip. Right. A year later we’re still in up to our ears, the stock market is vibrating, your 401k’s are evaporating, and we’re near - or even in - a recession.
From here on out, it only gets worse. Just look at our Southern Border and the absolute invasion by millions of illegal aliens, including untold thousands of criminals, druggies, and terrorists - to name some. Mayors and governors along the border have declared emergencies, but in two years, Joey and Kammy haven’t had the inclination to even mosey down there to take a look. One is hard pressed to imagine such incompetence could just be ignorance. It sure shoots a slew of holes in Sleepy Joe’s hollow concern for all our workers who would be replaced by these migrants.
Should we even mention nuclear war? In times past, even a hint of nuclear war had our brightest minds and top statesmen on full alert. The clown team in Washington now bandies about the prospect of nuclear war with about as much gravitas as discussing the weather. Nuclear war - and a bombshell that size still isn’t enough to wake these deadheads up? Many of us would feel safer if our National Security Team and Commander-in-Chief were replaced by the local skating rink attendant.
Crime of all sorts - murder, vandalism, carjacking, muggings, arson - is everywhere, even in the middle of the day. Business chains are closing stores because they can’t keep up with the robberies and vandalism. China is saber-rattling with the goal to take over Taiwan which would spark a world wide calamity - while our dysfunctional president is so bewildered that he shakes hands in thin air with invisible people, and can’t figure out how to exit the stage. We’re also now learning that the FBI, CIA and other government agencies were in cahoots with the media and big tech companies to direct traffic before the 2020 election - but anyone questioning these shenanigans has been branded a conspiracy theorist, right-wing nutcase, and a threat to our democracy.
While there’s even more than this, our grinning president and cackling VP continue to tell us the border is secure, our economy is doing great and we’re all in good hands … but three out of four Americans have looked at this and concluded that this country is heading in the WRONG direction! With such a dismal outlook, there have been few times in our history where it’s been more obvious that our great country is going to hell in a handbasket. With such discouraging news on every hand, many wonder, “Is there any hope, is there even a light at the end of the tunnel?” Well, YES! It is Christmas!
It was into such a dark world that the Savior of all mankind came to bring light and healing and life. Can any intelligent person question that if there were ever a time we needed Divine intervention, that it would be now? Well, the good news is that our great God, our Creator, came down to this earth in the form of a man to save His people from their sins and to give them life. For the hopeless there is hope, purpose for those who have lost their way, sight for the blind of heart - and, by employing His precepts, order for a people bound by chaos, and healing for a nation. For those who by faith have received cleansing and forgiveness for all their errors, they too can then forgive those who trespass against them. Wouldn’t more of this go a long way today? For a nation that has lost its way, has no idea what things are true anymore and are struggling to grasp at life - one whom the Scriptures declare to be the way, the truth and the life should be the best news we’ve ever heard. Light has come into the world, benefiting both individuals and a nation.
