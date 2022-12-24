The days are shortened, the thermometer is bottoming out, anything smaller than a Buick is buried under a heavy layer of snow, and many folks are grimacing under the prospect of being dug in for months before spring brings sunnier times.

There are some who are enjoying the moment though: the wrecker companies who rescue dead cars and the guys who plow out parking lots are having a field day. Then too, the skiers and snowmobilers are jumping with glee as they fly over the hills with their machinery. Good for them - let them enjoy their winter activities while they’re invincible and limber enough to do so.

