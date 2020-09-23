An open letter to Governor Walz, Speaker Hortman, House Minority Leader Daudt, Senate Majority Leader Gazelka and Senate Minority Leader Kent:
As leaders of chambers of commerce on Minnesota’s Iron Range we see the damage the COVID-19 pandemic and associated shutdown have dealt to our area economy. As of July 31, 2020, our county’s unemployment rate is 8.6%, up from 4.0% as of July 31, 2019. Our county’s number of employed people fell from 97,840 to 91,104 over the past year. We need everyone to focus on creating jobs and stimulating our rural economy.
Our elected officials can demonstrate they share this interest in our economic recovery by passing a bonding bill. This legislation will pour money into public infrastructure projects across the state and help our economy rebound. The bill means jobs for our workers, purchases from our area suppliers and increased usage of our hotels, restaurants, and other businesses at a time when many desperately need the help.
We understand some elected officials have a deep concern over how Governor Walz is exercising his emergency powers. However, this is the wrong time to hold up a bonding bill for unrelated political reasons. Our communities, on the Iron Range and across Minnesota, need the economic stimulus a bonding bill will provide.
If Minnesota passes the currently discussed $1.3 billion bonding bill it will mean huge benefits for our communities. Here are some of the local projects currently included in the compromise proposal:
• $9.5 million for the public safety complex in Virginia
• $1.9 million for a public safety facility in Chisholm
• $1.8 million for improvements at the International Falls airport
• $3 million to improve rail and road intersections in Koochiching County
• $1.3 million for a behavioral health crisis center in St. Louis County
• $1.8 million for capital improvements to the Correctional Center in Willow River
• $2.6 million for sewer improvements at the Correctional Center in Togo
• $3.25 for capital improvements at the Arrowhead Regional Corrections center
• $1 million for improvement to historic buildings in Eveleth
• $1.3 million to help construct the second phase of the Hibbing Mine View
• $5 million for a water system on the East Range
• $1.5 million for water infrastructure in Buhl
• $750,000 for sewer improvements in Nashwauk
• $2 million stabilization ponds in Floodwood
• $10.7 million for wastewater treatment in Two Harbors
• $1.3 million to cleanup a closed landfill in Brookston
• $950,000 towards phase I planning of the Voyageur Country ATV trail
• $1.1 million to the Trailhead Center in Silver Bay
• $5.8 million for design and construction at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park
• $2 million to mitigate the danger at the Canisteo and Hill Annex Open-Pit Mine
• $5 million for the Soudan mineshaft rehabilitation
Now is the time for our elected leaders to put politics aside and pass a bonding bill. In normal years we might be able to afford politicians’ political gamesmanship with the bonding bill, but this year we cannot. These projects mean jobs and investments in our communities.
On the Iron Range we understand how to focus on priorities and work across party lines to get things done. As local chambers of commerce we work with each other and with our members to help improve our economy and grow jobs. Our local legislators know how important this bonding bill is to our area and support it. We urge those hailing from the rest of the state to put politics aside and do what’s right for Minnesota – pass this bonding bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.