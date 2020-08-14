Biden's VP choice Kamala Harris will be an excellent Vice President, a person Americans will be proud of, refreshing compared to the muck we're experiencing.. We need a break. A dose of reality and decency. The rolling tragedy of Trump-Pence has to come to an end.

We Democrats are offering outstanding candidates throughout the country. A good example is here in the 8th Congressional District where DFL Quinn Nystrom needs our support to unseat one of Trump's mouthpieces, Peter Stauber. The Biden-Harris team will need people in Congress who will actually work for the betterment of working class Americans. It's a good day for our Democratic Party.

Lee Peterson

Greenwood Township

