Biden's VP choice Kamala Harris will be an excellent Vice President, a person Americans will be proud of, refreshing compared to the muck we're experiencing.. We need a break. A dose of reality and decency. The rolling tragedy of Trump-Pence has to come to an end.
We Democrats are offering outstanding candidates throughout the country. A good example is here in the 8th Congressional District where DFL Quinn Nystrom needs our support to unseat one of Trump's mouthpieces, Peter Stauber. The Biden-Harris team will need people in Congress who will actually work for the betterment of working class Americans. It's a good day for our Democratic Party.
Lee Peterson
Greenwood Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.