There is no doubt that our Iron Range has benefited from elected officials with experience and seniority in the Minnesota Legislature. Our region lost much of that experience with the untimely death of our great friend, Senator David Tomassoni. I’m retiring, too, after you put your faith in me for the last 28 years in elected office. That is why I think it is crucial that voters re-elect Representative Dave Lislegard—our people need a steady, experienced, and well-regarded leader to fight for our mining economy, our jobs, and our way of life. Dave Lislegard is that leader.

Many voters are independent minded. Tomassoni and I created the Independent Caucus to best advance those interests on the Iron Range. For independent voters, who just want someone to get the job done, to work on a bi-partisan basis for our issues, and to stand up for freedom, I whole heartedly recommend Dave Lislegard.

