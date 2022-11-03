I am a lifelong Virginia resident who grew up on the Northside as the youngest child of Roger and Carole Summers. I’ve been married to my husband Paul for 25 years, and have two daughters, Holly and Annie (husband Nate Perkio) who also made Virginia home. I’ve been a social worker for St. Louis County for 32 years, and have served on numerous community, school, medical and civic boards. I’m the current chair of the Virginia Community Foundation.
As a city councilor, I will focus on fiscal responsibility and diligence by questioning spending and identifying new revenue streams. I will ask questions and verify the answers. I’m independent and my vote and my actions won’t be influenced by any political group(s) or alliances. Loval government is non-partisan for many reasons and should remain that way. I will work with diverse populations and opinions to come up with a solution that will be agreeable to most. It’s time to bring civility and common sense back to City Hall, where we can agree to disagree and move forward in a positive direction. I’ve been closely following city council and school board meetings for months and no longer want to complain about problems or imagine solutions, but rather want a seat at the table to be part of real change and accountability.
I’m not a politician. I’m a leader who’d be honored to serve the community as a city councilor. I have no hidden agenda or conflicts and will bring a fresh perspective. I’ll make fiscally responsible decisions; engage the community; and partner with neighbors. I’ve honed my skills and proven my commitment to Virginia through decades of service. I’m well known for my strong work ethic, integrity, honesty, and sense of humor. I’m asking for your vote on Tuesday, November 8, to make our shared home a better place for all.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.