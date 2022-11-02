I am writing this article to let everyone know you have three(3) options for securely sending your official mail ballot to your County Auditor.
1st. Through the mail, you can bring your ballot to your local post office and mail it. You can also place your ballot in your mailbox to be picked up by your mail carrier. I want to encourage people to keep in mind, outgoing mail your mail carrier picks up from your mailbox WILL go out the next day. Saturday mail that is picked up WILL go out on Monday. In 2015, smaller U.S.P.S. Mail Processing Centers were closed, ie: Duluth, Bemidji, St. Cloud and Mankato. Minnesota now has one centralized U.S.P.S. Mail Processing Center in Minneapolis. Thus many U.S. Post Offices changed the times of mail dispatch (sending off) from late afternoons to mid-late morning times. Almost all Mail Carriers return from their appointed rounds in the afternoon.
2nd. Drop off in person, your sealed mail ballot at the County Auditor’s Office.
County Auditor’s Office Locations:
Duluth Courthouse, Room 214
100 N 5th Ave W
Duluth, MN 55802
OR
Virginia Government Services Center
201 S 3rd Ave W
Virginia, MN 55792
Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
3rd. You can vote by machine beginning November 1, ending Monday, November 7. Voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8 will be conducted by official absentee ballot sealed envelope.
Extended Hours:
Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Monday, November 7, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Tuesday November 8, 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. (Election Day)
Please remember to have a Witness complete and sign the Signature envelope before voting.
To Track Your Absentee Ballot through the Internet:
