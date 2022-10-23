It is with great enthusiasm that we, the undersigned Iron Range Mayors, recommend to you our State Representative, Dave Lislegard. We encourage you to support Rep. Lislegard because he has delivered for our communities by defending and promoting our mining and natural resources-based economy, brought needed state assistance and grants to our towns and cities, and helped our senior citizens by leading the fight to eliminate state income taxes on Social Security.
Dave Lislegard has spent a lifetime working on behalf of the Iron Range. He worked as a steelworker and knows the importance of jobs for our families. He has been a city councilor, mayor, and President of the Range Association of municipalities and Schools (RAMS). Thus, he knows the importance of Local Government Aid (LGA) to keep our property taxes down and the crucial role that state funding plays in keeping our schools in top notch shape. Dave Lislegard was the legislative leader that delivered the money for the Tom Rukavina Hwy 53 bridge which links our communities and helped our communities get state grants to build new public safety facilities, water treatment plants, community sewage treatment systems—all keeping these costs off the backs of our property taxpayers.
Dave Lislegard has the experience, passion, and clout that makes a legislator effective. With the retirement of Sen. Tom Bakk and the passing of Sen. David Tomassoni, we and you will rely upon Rep. Lislegard to lead the fight for a better Iron Range. Please consider voting for Dave Lislegard for State Representative.
