Last night I attended the Board of Appeal Meeting at the Babbitt City Council Meeting. Now, I’m a Realtor, and have been for 20 years, and have gone along side with the Assessor’s Saying of “Would you sell it for that price?” However, after looking at our tax values, and pulling up the comparable sales, Yes Sir, yes I would, IF I could get it, IF the qualifying financing would be there for the property, etc. etc. The valuations took a large leap last year, and this year, while I anticipated a leap, I certainly did not of this size. I crunched numbers, compared values, pulled all the information I could from my MLS that I belong to (and I belong to 3), I looked at county comparables, so forth and so on. I sent an email to the Assessor, with all the values I questioned. My values had increased (from last year) anywhere from 46% - 89% with NO improvements. I have heard of others going up even more,. Now, I could not tell a potential seller of mine they could get an 85% increase on their home sale for little to no improvements. What I stated, and clearly believe is, that this is only going to encourage people to NOT maintain their homes. We are not the HGTV show up here. While some homes still have shag carpet – it is in good condition. (As I stated to the Assessors) Same with paneling, and the asking price would be reflective of that. Everyone is getting a flat average assessment based on statistics. I don’t know what the sample group of those statistics are, but the homes are vastly differently throughout the state, county, city, and even block. Ideally a licensed appraiser takes three homes, exactly the same, that have sold within 6 months in a 3-5 block radius. Now that is not always the case up here, in fact it rarely is. I argued some of the property values, I got zero response, they looked stoney faced and either straight ahead or down, and it’s their job, I get it and people complain to them all the time. They merely stated, they’d like to come inside the home and assess the value further. In my professional opinion, and I can truly state that as being a Realtor for 20 years, how you finish your home is 100% personal choice. Now if you are flipping it that is a totally different thing, you’re appealing to a broader market.
Currently there are 794 Homes in Babbitt, 94 are at $76,000 or below. The rest, 700, are above. That’s 88% are above that value, and only 11% are below that value.
99% of the people that attended the packed room were homeowners. Their property values went UP, and their homestead credit went DOWN. Now here is what I found amazing. The Top value of a home, to get the max homestead credit, in the state of MN is $76,000. Again, not city wide or county wide, but STATE WIDE! Once your value exceeds $76,000 your homestead CREDIT goes DOWN. So you are paying more tax. And guess what folks, that $76,000 value was chosen in the 1990’s. 30+ years ago! What was the cost of gas then, minimum wage, what kind of cell phone did you have then, or computer, heck even your home ??? But that value never went up as the homes went up. Was it even addressed? Looked at ? Considered to be changed and adjusted with the cost of living ? Heck if it went up to $100,000 that would be a great tax savings for people in the entire STATE. I’m sure most of the 8871 homes in Babbitt 30 years ago were at or below that $76,000 price range. The Assessors said it was all legislative driven and to reach out to your legislators for change. I suggest everyone, and I mean EVERYONE do that, via email, phone, letter, call to action, whatever it takes! That value needs to go up just like all our property taxes are to get some sort of extra relief for homestead credit. The squeaky wheel gets the grease, and we have a lot to squeak about up here in Greater Minnesota. Enough is enough. Time to make them give us that grease and be heard.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.