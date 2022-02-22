North Jobs Inc./Ely Area Development Association
40 North 1st Ave East
Ely, Minnesota 55731
February 11, 2022
The Honorable Deb HaalandUp
Secretary of Interior
1849 C Street N. W.
Washington, D C 20240
Dear Secretary of Interior Haaland:
I’m Gerald M. Tyler. I serve as the Chairman and CEO of two Ely based nonprofits, Up North Jobs Inc. and the Ely Area Development Association. For the last 10 years, both of these 501 (c) (3) organizations have been active in promoting economic development and job growth in northeastern Minnesota. We all serve as unpaid volunteers.
Many northeastern Minnesotans are frustrated and deeply disturbed, and you should be too, that the Bureau of Land Management recently completed a 90-day comment period on whether it should implement a 20-year ban on mining on federal lands in the Rainy River Watershed, and then, just seven days after the public comment period ended, the BLM announced that Twin Metals Minnesota’s mineral leases were canceled. The end result: Written comments mailed to the BLM were meaningless and the public hearings were a waste of time for everyone involved.
The charade began with a notice that was published in the Federal Register by the Forest Service on October 21, 2021 informing the public that it had filed an application with the BLM requesting the Secretary of the Interior to withdraw, for 20 years, 225,378 acres of Forest System lands in the Rainy River Watershed.
“This notice segregates the lands for up to two years from operation of the United States mineral and geothermal leasing laws, . . . ; provides an opportunity for the public to submit written comments on the withdrawal application; and notifies the public that one or more public meetings will be held regarding the application.” “Comments regarding this withdrawal must be received by January 19, 2022.”
“Comments, suggestions, or objections related to the withdrawal application may present their views in writing to the BLM Deputy [F. David Radford], at the BLM Eastern States Office address or [by email] . . . .”
Notice was later provided that virtual public meetings would be held via Zoom on January 12th, the 15th and 18th, 2022 and that one could register to speak.
Well-paid mining jobs are the driving force behind the economy of northeastern Minnesota. Thus, Up North Jobs mobilized, sending thousands of emails to its members, financial supporters, government officials and many others urging them to submit substantive comments and suggestions, via email, U. S. mail and via Zoom to F. David Radford, opposing the withdrawal.
On January 26, 2022, eight days after the nine hours of public hearings were completed, Deputy Secretary Beaudreau, acting on a M-Opinion, i.e., a legal opinion issued by the BLM Solicitor, concluded that the mineral leases were improperly renewed and therefore subject to cancelation, and announced that Twin Metals’ leases had been canceled.
For the BLM to suggest that it did not know about the legal opinion before January 12th when the first hearing was held, or certainly by January 18th when the last hearing was held, is difficult to believe. The legal opinion issued by the BLM’s own Solicitor, dated January 25, 2022, is 16 single spaced pages in length. It was the product of months of legal research. It is clear that prior to the completion of the public hearings the BLM had decided it would cancel Twin Metals’ mineral leases. Yet, the BLM continued to take public comments via Zoom and solicit letters from opponents and proponents of the withdrawal, withholding the fact that the mineral leases had already been or would soon be canceled, and willfully, did not inform the public that the hearings were no longer relevant, and that the public’s efforts in providing substantive comments were meaningless and a waste of time.
The actions of the BLM are disheartening. Thousands of us were made to look like fools for believing that the BLM was sincere and was acting in good faith, in its requests to the public, to make written comments and submit comments via Zoom, to help it reach a decision regarding the proposed withdrawal.
The BLM has undermined the public’s trust in government and thousands of Minnesotans will refuse to believe that any findings or decisions rendered by it in the future are credible, reliable and not politically motivated.
Lastly, copies of this letter have been sent to U. S. Senators Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith and Eighth Congressional District Congressman Pete Stauber. We await your explanation regarding the actions and behavior of the BLM in these matters.
Sincerely,
Gerald M. Tyler
Gerald M. Tyler,
Chairman & CEO
