It's amazing that so many Americans assume objectivity yet consciously ignore conservative publications. The daily narrative, which is religiously released by the left, creates lasting impressions on the inquisitive minion's minds. Hence, the term 'getting out in front of it.' Any conservative reports to the contrary must be considered to be clever disinformation then censored accordingly. The appropriately named and world renowned Associated Press (AP) sets forth the template for our legacy media to build upon. We all should recall their headline news of the 51 former intelligence officials who signed a letter deeming Hunter Biden's laptop as Russian disinformation. This substantially influenced minds prior to the peculiar general election of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
The passage of time has now revealed evidence that Hunter's laptop was indeed his and loaded with juicy bits. Now our corrupted justice system is raiding the homes of Trump and his associates to gather evidence. The swamp rats are scurrying to prevent Donald Trump from returning to work for the American people with a sound understanding of his surroundings. The RINO narrative concerning electability is pure hogwash as he continues to fill arenas with liberty loving Patriots. Our corrupted influential media have effectively bamboozled and divided the citizenry to the point of no discussion. We mustn't talk about politics, health or religion. So we all jus talk about the weather, or should we say 'climate change' and what we must do to stop it!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.