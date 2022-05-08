Hibbing schools, staff, and education systems have been under attack recently with the high school being accused of numerous offenses including teaching critical race theory, forcing children to participate in gay pride parades and “white priviledge” walks, allowing students to use any locker room they wish, and installing litter boxes in bathrooms in order to accommodate furries.
All of these accusations are untrue.
The teachers at Hibbing High School have been accused of teaching critical race theory. In my experience, no teachers have mentioned CRT to their classes, let alone taught it to them. Regardless of the beliefs of the HHS teachers, I have never encountered a problem with educators sharing their thoughts on controversial topics with their students.
Furries have become very mainstream in today’s society, yet they are few and far between at Hibbing High School. For furries, daily attire can include cat ears (attached to a headband), a choker which may resemble a collar, and a tail of some sort, along with their everyday clothing. Many adults have voiced their concern for these students because they do not believe their thoughts are “natural.” But, what the “concerned” parents do not see is their own children bullying and provoking these students. When people who identify as furries bark or meow, they are reprimanded and blasted online, but when other students do it to mock them, everybody turns a blind eye. The bullying of furries and children who identify with them seems as though it should be a more pressing issue than the way they dress.
A widespread, debunked rumor is that the high school is considering putting litter boxes into the school bathrooms in order to accommodate the very small number of furries that attend HHS. This myth has been moving across the country and has been proven false in every instance. This accusation is completely untrue and has no evidence to support the claim.
The LGBTQ+ community has also been under attack lately for “gay pride flags posted all over the school.” This is a blatantly untrue statement published in this newspaper. The high school has one bulletin board outside of the main office that lists gay, trans, bisexual, and other LGBTQ+ orientations. The board is run by the school’s GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance) club. What this individual failed to mention is that other students have covered the board with conservative party flags on multiple occasions. It is unknown whether this is an attempt to protest the club or a bullying tactic.
Also, from my perspective, there have never been children forced to participate in gay pride parades or “white priviledge walks.” These events have never been brought to my attention, nor have I been informed of mandatory student attendance. The high school has recently installed a gender-neutral bathroom as well for students who identify as transgender, gender-fluid, queer etc. This bathroom accommodates the needs of the students very well and allows LGBTQ+ students to be comfortable when changing for their gym or swimming classes.
Another mistruth circulating is that children are not allowed to wear American flag apparel or shirts supporting law enforcement. Students are allowed to express themselves through their clothing as long as it is not inappropriate or vulgar. While the dress code at HHS is a controversial topic, BLM, gay pride, law enforcement, and other movement-influenced shirts have not shown themseles to be a problem from my perspective. I have seen students wearing these slogans and logos all year. A real problem is teenage boys being allowed to wear their cut-off shirts to gym and lifting classes, but girls not being allowed to have tank top straps smaller than two inches wide or show any amount of their stomach without being asked to change.
Our school is far from perfect, but the aforementioned issues are not the ones that presently require attention. Here are some national problems that need immediate action: Cyberbullying, students using derogatory language such as the “r-word” and the “n-word,” sexual assault and rape, and drugs and drinking habits. According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, one in every five students have experienced online bullying. Cell phones have made it easier for children and teens to hide behind a screen in order to verbally abuse their peers. Apps such as Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok have become common sites for cyberbullying to take place. In recent years, national suicide and depression rates have drastically increased in children and teens. It is estimated that 20-30% of students in America struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts. Signs for these issues are sometimes hard to see or read.
I implore every parent and guardian to watch for signs in their child: sadness, anxiety, inability to control temper, changes in appetite, worsening grades, withdrawal, etc. Sexual assault and rape cases have also increased in recent years across the country. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in four girls and one in six boys are sexually assaulted before the age of 18. This can happen to anyone at any time and being sure that your child is comfortable enough to tell somebody about it is necessary.
Drugs have become more available to teens and children in the United States as well as alcohol. Students are experimenting with these addictive chemicals at alarmingly young ages. As students become older, drug and alcohol abuse grows more common and alluring. The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics states that 62% of students in the nation have abused alcohol by their senior year, and 50% of teens reported misusing drugs at least once.
The Hibbing High School teachers and staff do a wonderful job of educating the youths of our community. They preach kindness, tolerance, independence, and awareness. Without educators our society would crumble. Therefore, we as a community must appreciate all they do for our children and families and help them to teach students in the best environment possible, so that the next generation may be the brightest and most brilliant yet.
Kasey Renskers
Hibbing High School Student
---
Editor’s Note: Renskers’ comments are in regard to a May 1 letter to the editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.