As county commissioners from throughout northern Minnesota deliberate their 2023 budgets and discuss property tax levies, capital investments, and road and bridge expenditures, they are expressing disappointment that the 2022 Legislature did not pass an omnibus tax bill. That tax bill, thanks to our local legislators, included an increase in Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT), which helps counties with a disproportionate amount of the state’s public lands receive additional funds to compensate for the lost property tax revenues from their large amounts of non-taxable public land. Without PILT, this lack of compensation is directly falling on local property taxpayers.
Northern counties especially rely on PILT payments, which equates to between 10% to 50% of their annual budget. PILT payments are instrumental in reducing our citizens’ individual property tax payments. Unfortunately, election year politics ultimately sunk the 2022 Tax Bill and it failed to pass.
In 2021, Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board (NCLUCB) commissioned a study examining the state’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes program (PILT). This program was established to compensate counties with public land acreages. The study identified inequities in the distribution of PILT funds statewide. For example, over 90% of the state’s 8 million acres of state-owned public lands are concentrated in northern Minnesota counties, yet for more than a decade now, less than 10% of new PILT compensatory funding has been distributed to these counties.
The percent of public land within our counties ranges from 25% in Marshall County to 50% in Koochiching County. The legislative intent is clear, ‘compensate counties for the disproportionate impact of state land ownership on local units of government with a large proportion of state land.
NCLUCB will be bringing last session’s legislation back for consideration in the 2023 session. St. Louis County Commissioner and NCLUCB Treasurer Mike Jugovich urges our fellow citizens and constituents, “to vote for state legislators who are knowledgeable about the PILT Program and support an increase in PILT payments based on our vast public lands that benefit all Minnesotans.”
