As county commissioners from throughout northern Minnesota deliberate their 2023 budgets and discuss property tax levies, capital investments, and road and bridge expenditures, they are expressing disappointment that the 2022 Legislature did not pass an omnibus tax bill. That tax bill, thanks to our local legislators, included an increase in Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT), which helps counties with a disproportionate amount of the state’s public lands receive additional funds to compensate for the lost property tax revenues from their large amounts of non-taxable public land. Without PILT, this lack of compensation is directly falling on local property taxpayers.

Northern counties especially rely on PILT payments, which equates to between 10% to 50% of their annual budget. PILT payments are instrumental in reducing our citizens’ individual property tax payments. Unfortunately, election year politics ultimately sunk the 2022 Tax Bill and it failed to pass.

