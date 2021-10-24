Byron York (10/14/21) makes many interesting observations, but stops far short of getting to the real issues regarding Trump and the insurrectionists. If Trump’s plan had succeeded in stopping the transfer of power, he’d have been fine with that. However, the Jan. 6 insurrection was mainly a “Dress Rehearsal” for next time.
Trump has already started campaigning. His comments at a recent Iowa rally show his intentions. Trump wants to run again, win by whatever means, and set up a corporate oligarchy that benefits him, and his handlers, but not voters or Democracy. All Republican politicians know this, but in their need to stay in power, they’ll go along with anything Trump says or does, in order to avoid conflicts with Trump and his supporters.
Following the history of “Private Bonespurs,” one quickly understands that Trump has no interest in physical conflict with others. He’s a bully. Underneath that facade, he’s a coward. His intent has always been to get others to fight his battles for him, while he stays away from the chaos, acting tough. Like Jan. 6.
He used the “bonespurs” diagnosis to avoid military service. The biggest irony of all this now is he’s trying to recruit younger military personnel to join his movement, for the hand-to-hand battles down the road. He talks a big game, but that’s all. Same as Hitler in Germany. If confronted without all the bodyguards and supporters, he’d whimper and beg like the infant he is.
Gary Burt
Marble
