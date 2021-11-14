When I was in college 35-40 years ago I recall learning in an anthropology or sociology class that there was really no such thing as race. Ok, I thought, that makes sense, humans have always been very fluid regarding commingling, with the exception of a few very geographically isolated communities. The main tenet of Critical Race Theory (CRT), as I understand it, is there’s no such thing as race. If you don’t believe that, watch the 3 part documentary “Race: the Power of an Illusion.” The 1st episode deals with genetics and biology and it’s quite an eye opener.
There’s a picture I’ve seen of the Minnesota Lt. Governor, Peggy Flanagan, and in the caption under it she refers to herself as a “citizen” of the White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe (interesting, “citizen” of an Indian tribe). She’s light complected with light brown hair. What “race” would she be? My wife is Bois Forte Ojibwe, as are my four children. However, I’m of Scandinavian descent, so what “race” are my kids? My wife says it’s not a matter “race”, it’s language, cultural, and spiritual identity. Lastly, my dad’s youngest sister, my aunt, married a doctor from Mexico. They lived in Mexico City. They had four children. Their dad was Mexican and their mom American of Scandinavian descent. My cousins are all dual citizens of both Mexico and the United States. So, what “race” are they?
James Branstrom
Virginia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.