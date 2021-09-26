In response to the August 8, 2021, Mesabi Tribune opinion letter entitled “Ragnarok is not knocking on the Schoolhouse Door,”…. I’ve witnessed first-hand a few school board meetings for the Rock Ridge Public Schools, and have come away disturbed.
I found this meme thought provoking. ... “Is there an idea more radical in the history of the human race than turning your children over to total strangers whom you know nothing about, and having those strangers work on your child’s mind, out of your sight, for a period of 12 years? Could there be a more radical idea than that?”
So, I would say, why is it so wrong for parents to be concerned and to ask questions at a school board meeting?
Why is it that no answers are given to their concerns?
Why are we shut up and censored and the only person on the board who cares to question the narrative is demeaned and “disciplined” by censorship like a child for wanting answers?
I questioned critical race theory because it isn’t some ambiguous theoretical framework taught in some universities and colleges. It is an intentional ideology that those who are in charge of
administering in our schools have learned well, because they are good at minimizing the effects it has on the thinking of educators, which trickles down to our children and grandchildren.
They’ve conveniently changed the name because it’s become a red flag to parents. So let’s call it Equity, Diversity, Culturally Responsive, Inclusion — great words, but the way they are implemented is divisive and racist and the outcomes are not healthy for our children or country.
The theory comes from Marxism, which fosters hate, suppresses free speech and religion, undermines America’s founding principles that all men are created equal and are endowed
by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Yes, many parents are becoming aware that these ideologies are already in our schools and we want to stop it. I never knew there was a manual on how to disrupt a school board meeting. I didn’t need one, because apparently all you have to do is ask questions and if they’re not to their liking, you will be silenced. Parents don’t have a right to question what your child is being exposed to!
We know Critical Race Theory isn’t a K-12 course that is taught. … it’s an idea that flows through the curriculum and is presented as much as the teachers want to…they go through training to learn how to do it. The administration is playing as if they don’t have a clue this is going on. Look up the staff letter from June 11,2020, at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Documents/WebViewer/1613?file=fa0f8929-12d9-4b81-8945-95135a9098d7.
Recently nine area school superintendents voted to hire a Director of Equity and Inclusion for $115,000 a year. I have questions: Who’s paying for this position? Was the school board aware of the position and allowed to inquire about its need and usefulness? How are inequities going to be measured and corrected? Are our children going to be given surveys that ask probing questions? Parents need to see the surveys ahead of time and have the ability to opt-out.
The bottom line is parents aren’t dumb, and they can research this by going to sites such as americanexperiment.org or takechargemn.com which are groups working hard to protect our kids from those who want to influence their thinking. Why can’t our local school boards do that? We are trusting them implicitly when we send our children to public schools and our taxes pay everyone’s wages. We elect school board members, they work for US, WE THE PEOPLE! Yes, we need to be very careful who we elect for school board this fall because we want someone who isn’t going to just go along with the gang, but someone who will stand up for parents and ask the hard questions….and keep on asking.
School board members need to be especially careful who they hire as superintendent!
Don’t just take their word for it when they clothe CRT in other words to distract from what it truly is.
If we’re all about equality for all, why are parents’ values being pushed aside and discounted as if we’re too ignorant to know what’s going on? To be condescending and rude to concerned parents who question the narrative is unacceptable.
We have a voice…and no, Ragnarok isn’t knocking on the schoolhouse door to get in….parents are... and we aren’t going away until we get heard and see transparency and honesty and accountability from our school staff……or maybe a better idea is to leave with our kids and go somewhere where the leadership cares enough to listen to us common everyday people who have no agenda but to protect our precious kids.
Sincerely,
Teri Radtke
Embarrass
