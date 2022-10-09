After the August Primary election, voters were tasked with deciding on two candidates that made it though the process: Republican Rob Farnsworth and Democrat Ben DeNucci.
Life-long Democrat, Kim Mclaughlin, lost the primary race and has now decided to cast herself as an independent candidate. Though clever, this claim is quite laughable.
Kim is nothing if not a Democrat. Those that payed attention to her primary candidacy will know that she is a proud feminist, left of center DFL’er that is nowhere near striking distance of a moderate or middle-ground candidate. Her views on gun control, universal tax-payer funded Healthcare, more government spending and pro-abortion issues make her more of a progressives-progressive.
Another point is that we’ve never heard Mclaughlin or DeNucci disagree with Governor Walz on any issue. A true independent would be taking the Governor to task in today’s political climate. As for DeNucci: he’s already close to the Governor and is likely to get an appointment (think IRRR vacancy coming soon) in Walz’s administration if he loses the SD7 race, so being critical of Walz is not an option for him.
Let’s also not forget that Kim voted for masking up students at Hibbing schools when it was deeply unpopular. She also entered the school board when there were over 10 million dollars in budget reserves (this is a matter of public record) - that money, under her watch, is now depleted and the district is looking for cuts wherever they are to be found.
Vote for Rob Farnsworth in November to bring sanity back to the Northland, or take your pick from one of two tax-and-spend Democrats.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.