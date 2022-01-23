Over the last few years, I’ve had the pleasure of helping the Nashwauk-Keewatin school board develop the proposed plan to build a new school. With the Feb. 8 bond referendum now just a few short weeks away, I want to make sure residents have the information they need to make an informed vote.
Recently, I’ve received many questions about the school district’s plan. Allow me to review the core elements of the plan and the referendum.
The plan will appear on the ballot as two questions. Question one seeks approval to invest $42 million to build a new preK-12 school to replace our two 101-year-old buildings. The new school would feature separate wings for elementary and high school students, modern classrooms, spaces for group work, appropriate rooms for special education and counseling, workspaces for career and technical education, two gymnasiums and a cafeteria.
Question two asks whether to invest an additional $5.7 million to build a community wellness center that would connect to the new school. The center would include an indoor walking track, fitness facility and spaces for events and community education. This question will be contingent upon the passage of question one.
The district has a preliminary footprint of the future building based on the needed square footage, but more expensive and detailed blueprints and renderings will not be created unless voters officially authorize funding for the project. If one or both of the ballot questions are approved, the district will seek feedback from students, staff, parents and residents to help guide the building’s design.
Don’t forget to check out NKSpartanStrong.org to learn more about the proposed plan, the cost and tax impact and the needs of our schools. This is an exciting community decision, so make your voice heard and vote by Feb. 8.
