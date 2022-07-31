I’m writing this letter in support of Ben DeNucci for Minnesota State Senate District 7. I’ve known Ben since he was a student, and I was working with his parents at Keewatin Elementary school. In the years that followed, I watched Ben become the effective leader he is today through our mutual involvement in RAMS. As the former Mayor of Nashwauk, he was front and center in support of the precious metals mining projects and the creation of good paying jobs on the Iron Range. No other candidate has the mining knowledge Ben has gained through his work with the Nashwauk Project, Magnetation, and Kee-Tac. He continues to fight for property taxes owed by mining companies to Itasca County and the City of Nashwauk.

Ben is no stranger to the legislative committees at the State Capital. He has testified on numerous occasions for mining exploration, the completion of Highway 169, the workers at Correctional Facility in Togo, the Hill Annex State Park, energy, and economic development. In doing so, he has built strong relationships with our Range Delegation and legislators from across the State.

