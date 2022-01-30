My name is Misty Waldron, and I am a new staff member to the district at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. While I may be new to the district, I am not new to the area. I spent my earlier elementary years growing up in the little house on the corner adjacent to the baseball field. My grandparents, great grandmother, and aunts and uncle lived near us in Keewatin. I have fond memories of walking to The Store with my cousins on hot summer days, filling my wagon up with books from the local library every week, and catching fireflies on my grandparent’s lawn at dusk when we would sit out on the lawn together and enjoy the simple pleasures of being together with loved ones and feeling secure knowing this was a great place to be. Of course, I cannot forget to mention attending the elementary school at a time when art class was “in a little building in the back”. In 2016, I completed my student teaching experience at the Keewatin Elementary. Today, many of my family members continue to reside in the Keewatin area. It has been a wonderful experience returning back to the area to work with students and their families. Our students deserve clean, safe, and dynamic spaces to learn in. A new school for our students would allow for classrooms designed for unique needs and ample learning opportunities. It would open the door for greater collaboration between neighboring districts, and allow us the space and amenities to offer more of the vital hands-on learning experiences that our student’s need in order to realize their potential and future dreams. Some may view voting yes as a pragmatic decision, knowing that the tax impact will be virtually equal if we build the new school, as it would if we attempt to repair our current buildings. However, for the students who walk through our doors, voting yes means a building our students can take pride in. A building that can adapt to the ever changing needs of both current and future generations of students, and offer them unique learning experiences and opportunities that will prepare them for future success and responsible citizenship. Our students deserve the support of their community, please consider taking the time to vote yes on Tuesday, February 8th.
