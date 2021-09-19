This is an open letter to Debra Sakrison in response to her Sept. 12, 2021, letter published in the Mesabi Tribune.
Thank you for the opportunity to address your concerns and explain the important role our Virginia Fire Department Honor Guard plays with respect to honoring our member’s service. The current Honor Guard was constituted in 2018 after VFD members volunteered to undergo 32 hours of formal training sponsored by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. A significant amount of precision, planning, and detailed execution is involved in the operation of a fire department honor guard, much of it is based off U.S. military protocol. The primary mission of the Virginia Honor Guard is to ensure that every Virginia firefighter Line-of-Duty or retiree death is provided a dignified memorial service and to assist other departments with the same when able.
I cannot speak to events which happened before my arrival in mid-2015, although I apologize that an honor guard was not present to commemorate your father-in-law and our former member Lloyd Sakrison. I can assure you though, that we as a department value the contributions and honor the memory of all those who have served our community since the fire departments formation.
It is requested that family of a deceased VFD member, who wish to have an Honor Guard present at the funeral, contact the Fire Department as soon as possible to assist in the scheduling of this tribute. This can be done by phone at 218-748-7520 or an email to info@virginiafd.com
Sincerely,
Allen Lewis
Fire Chief, Virginia
