The more I learn, the more I see an opportunity. It’s kinda like the two neighbors with a tree on the property line. It’s a birch and it’s dying from the top. One thinks it should be cut down. The other thinks it will die slow and won’t have to be cut down for a long time. Leave it alone, it’s fine. What’s the best solution?
The same out here at Eagles Nest. The majority of folks out here do not own an ATV but have no argument with the traditional neighborhood use of ATVs by friends. Leave it alone. The other neighbor is the Prospector ATV Trail committee. They see a reason and an opportunity to develop a Primary Corridor Trail through our community. Cut it down and be done with it. What’s the best solution?
The first thing is that they will have to be neighbors for a long time and staying good neighbors is the best way to approach this. The challenge of a Primary Corridor Trail running through the denser populated areas, and most likely within earshot of many camps, homes and the lakes is asking for the current residents to possibly give up what they value most; simple, quiet enjoyment. For many of us, there is no “upside”. Yes, we think it’s fine if Tower, Ely and Babbitt want to develop the economic gain through commercial ATV use. Already, approximately 10 million dollars has been invested or allocated by government agencies using ATV dedicated funds. That’s just in the area described above. But Eagles Nest generally feels that the trail would be better off “elsewhere”. Yes, our ATV neighbors would like access to the new trails, but not too many would want to take a chance on an ATV Highway with a realistic possibility of 100’s in a week motoring by, and that’s not the local clubs or neighbors, it’s tourism.
So, my point: I’d like to see this process slow down a bit, let’s take the time to get it right and find the best possible solution to this challenge for everybody. The other main trails can open and be used and the delay here would be worthy if we can all work for the best solution and stay good neighbors.
