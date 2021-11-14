The reason I have decided to write is because for the past many months there has been a misinformation campaign that has had dividing effects on our society. There is a massive propaganda push against those choosing not to vaccinate with the experimental mRNA “vaccine”. The mantra is this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated and that they are putting the rest of society in danger. People who chose not to “vaccinate” are labeled as unintelligent, selfish, and paranoid. There has really never been such a concerted effort to manipulate through fear, and penalize people who refuse to take an experimental medical treatment.
The claim that this is pandemic of the unvaccinated is patently UNTRUE, and is part of the shameful gaslighting that has been the new norm.
We are being lied to, this is not a vaccine in the classic sense, and even though it received the FDA’s approval it is still very experimental. In fact the CDC has recently changed the definition of what a vaccine is. We have never done anything like this to humans before.
New vaccines ALWAYS have been run through rigorous 5 to 10 year animal and human clinical trials to see if there will be any long term side effects. NOBODY knows what they will be.
Dr. Robert Malone who helped invent the mRNA technology, has been speaking out about the dangers of this “vaccine”. In a recent interview he calls for its immediate STOP. He explains that the COVID vaccine can cause enhanced immune response, which creates a worse reaction when exposed to the natural coronavirus. Pregnant women are having sudden miscarriages, women’s reproductive systems are being changed, there is a massive influx of patients to our hospitals with sudden heart problems even in adolescents. There is much, much more, do some digging. And be mindful that just because someone claims something has been “debunked” not to automatically assume it is so.
VAERS, is our vaccine adverse effect reporting system. They are reporting massive numbers of people who have died or have been harmed by the “vaccine”. These numbers are vastly underreported, and in this case, some are estimating by 90-95%! These statistics are not fake or a conspiracy, but real data.
The Rome Declaration has some 6,700 medical signatories stating that the handling of the pandemic and the push of an experimental “vaccine” amounts to crimes against humanity .
The areas around the world that have high “vaccination” rates are experiencing high infection rates not to mention their hospitals are being overrun with those who have side effects from the “vaccine”. Many countries in Europe are halting the Moderna and J&J “vaccines” due to the adverse reactions their citizens are experiencing. Conversely, areas with low “vaccination” rates are having much lower infection rates and their hospitals are not overrun.
A VERY large study (2.5 million people) in Israel shows natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection. Another study in Israel of 700,000 people found that those with prior SARS-CoV-2 infections were 27X less likely to develop an infection, compared to the vaccinated.
Natural immunity is multiple times more effective in stopping COVID than with the “vaccine”. Many studies have shown that those who have natural immunity and the “vaccine” actually are at greater risk. It seems that the “vaccine” actually deteriorates the natural immune system, inhibiting it from doing its job as God designed. Also, the COVID shot actually actively promotes the production of variants for which they provide virtually no protection at all, while those with natural immunity DO NOT cause variants and are nearly universally protected against them.
The “vaccine” DOES NOT prevent one from catching or spreading the virus. So why the push to get vaccinated? After all, the message is we must get the U.S. population vaccinated in order to stop the spread, and that the unvaccinated are the reason for the spread. As one nurse so brilliantly stated, “Why do the protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that did not protect the protected in the first place?”
Now children must get it despite a 99.993% recovery rate. They want young, healthy adults injected despite a 99.94% recovery rate. And they want those with natural immunity injected despite having far superior protection already in their bodies. While government leaders, their families, and staff, some pharmaceutical employees, as well as illegal immigrants are exempt?
My family and I will not be getting the vaccine because we have natural antibodies, the way God intended. For us that is good enough. Again, we are NOT a threat to you!
This tyrannical push MUST be stopped. This one size fits all approach is frightening. This should be a personal choice, between you and your doctor.
It is a good thing to have a healthy skepticism of our government rather than simply having this blind faith in them and assuming they always have your best interest at heart.
I am not a science denier as some would label me. I am simply against politicized science. My position has not changed based on politics. I am very grateful for modern medicine.
There is so much information coming out every day that the mainstream media ignores, and if you disagree with the narrative you are cancelled. That is the sad reality of the age we live in, you must line up with the “group think” or else. Everyone is woke. How come we have lost the ability to think critically about serious matters? To have an honest, informed debate seems to be a thing of the past and has been replaced by name calling and shutting down those who don’t agree with you.
However you feel about the “vaccine” is your own personal choice, all I ask is you make an informed decision and no one should try and persuade you one way or the other whatever side you line up on. We should all be against bullying and forcing people to do something, especially if it goes against their God given conscience.
Justin Monacelli
Eveleth
