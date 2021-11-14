It’s endlessly debated, critical to our country’s judicial system, and one of the finest documents ever penned: The United States Constitution. Americans hold countless perspectives on what is and what isn’t constitutional, but at the end of all deeply contested cases, the cards fall to the decision-making powers of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court has seen several new members installed in recent years and has been the topic of much speculation, adoration, and angst. Since the end of Barack Obama’s presidency we have added to the bench Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Mr. Gorsuch occupies the space many desired to see filled by Merrick Garland. Mr. Garland came highly recommended, as I recall. From a New Republic article titled, “Why Merrick Garland Is the Moderate’s Choice for the Supreme Court” we have this to recommend him:
“Garland, who is the chief judge on the powerful Court of Appeals…Personal friends with Chief Justice John Roberts…has a relatively liberal record and would likely side with the liberals on the Court, conservatives have previously praised his cautious, evenhanded opinions, improving the chances that a hostile Republican Senate will confirm…”*
The “hostile Republican Senate” didn’t confirm anyone during those months, and while that seemed like a gross unfairness to him and Mr. Obama, new facts on the ground show that Garland isn’t cautions or evenhanded.
About recycling: What became clear upon Joe Biden coming to power is that Obama’s cabinet was mostly reinstalled. As of December 22, 2020, nearly 60% of Biden’s Cabinet appointments were Obama officials, and he wasn’t even done choosing yet.
Enter Merrick Garland, who is now the U.S. Attorney General. With decades of experience in the court system, this appointment should have been a natural fit; however, early indications are proving that the buddy system may have caused a real hardship for the Democrats. But more on that later.
About respect, and the deficit thereof: Locally and nationally, anyone following the news has heard stories about unrest in the education world. It’s true: schools, parents and school boards have been tasked with some difficult decisions since March of 2020. (We don’t have to agree on the origin or outcomes to acknowledge this). Much of this pressure has been brought to bear due to the lack of respect shown for those groups’ concerns or, at the very least, the perception their voices were not being heard.
Several news stories about threats and violence exist in these situations. On account of this, on September 29, 2021, a letter was drafted to President Biden from the NSBA, titled, “RE: Federal Assistance to Stop Threats and Acts of Violence Against Public Schoolchildren, Public School Board Members, and Other Public School District Officials and Educators.”
Still reading? Be strong; you’ve got this.
The letter called on President Biden to use multiple federal agencies to stop “threats and acts of violence” on school officials during school board meetings. That same letter used the words “could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism” when referring to parents at school board meetings. Hmmmmm…
On October 5, Garland indicated the FBI would take the lead on the law enforcement response to the situation. In his memo, Garland ordered the FBI and U.S. attorneys to arrange meetings with federal, state, local, tribal and territorial leaders within 30 days to “facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats” and “open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment, and response.”**
Wow, little buddy, just wow. The A.G. found these concerned parents such a threat that he called upon at least seven entities to meet and strategize to address them? The flippin’ FBI? Do we need the full force and attention of the Federal Government here? The attention drawn and given to the situation at this level is nothing short of overreach by a power-hungry and slighted little man.
The fallout from his actions lit such a fire across the nation that the NSBA actually issued an apology, including the words, “There was no justification for some of the language included in the letter. We should have had a better process in place to allow for some consultation on a communication of this significance.”***
Crazily, the Biden administration gave a prominent government role to the author of the original controversial letter mere days after it was released; S.O.E. Miguel Cardona appointed NSBA President Viola Garcia to the National Assessment Governing Board.
Per the article, the education department press release makes no mention of Garcia’s post as the president of the association, referring to her only as “a local school board member”.
Seriously, folks, you can’t make this stuff up.
Bound together, these colorful details comprise a new picture: American people have started to wake up to the fact that many of their elected betters really… aren’t. So much so, in fact, that the state of Virginia’s recently favored candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe (one of Amy Klobuchar’s contemporaries) lost re-election by over 60,000 votes to a political newcomer, Glenn Younkin.
McAuliffe is now famous for saying, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” which was a shot heard across the nation in these times of school/school board/parent tension. The arrogant McAuliffe and the once-jilted Garland are among many who have stirred up a resurgence of citizen responsibility. Their behavior has motivated that electorate to action, and they have voted for candidates who are less revolting and far less authoritarian.
In closing: Thank you, Mr. Garland, for showing us your cards, kicking the hornet’s nest, etc. We do celebrate that your anxious Federal activism isn’t seated at the U.S. Supreme Court bench, and we thank God that one group of leaders had the fortitude to keep you away from such power.
Brandon should be proud.
With respect to the citizens of this great nation,
Cal Warwas
Clinton Township Supervisor
25 year member of Steelworkers Local 1938
**Source link: https://nypost.com/2021/10/05/merrick-garland-calls-in-fbi-to-counter-threats-against-school-staffers/
