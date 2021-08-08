Representative Pete Stauber recently cosponsored 2 bills supporting human rights: H.Res.500 and H.R. 1592.
H.Res.500 is a resolution “Condemning the Chinese Communist Party for 100 years of gross violations of human rights and standing with the Chinese people in their struggle for liberty.”
The Chinese Communist Party has been responsible for the brutal persecutions of specific ethnic or religious groups for decades. Recent victims include House Christians, Falun Gong practitioners, Tibetans, and Muslims in Xinjiang Province.
I am active in raising awareness about the persecution of Falun Gong, a meditation practice that focuses on improving moral character. I have practiced Falun Gong for 6 years and have met many Chinese who have been persecuted. Their stories of imprisonment and torture are appalling.
H.R. 1592 aims to end forced organ harvesting. The bill includes measures such as authorizing the U.S. government to deny or revoke passports for illegal organ purchasers, mandating annual reporting on forced organ harvesting in foreign countries, identifying foreign officials and entities responsible for forced organ harvesting, and prohibiting the export of organ transplant surgery devices to entities responsible for forced organ harvesting.
In 2020, the China Tribunal, chaired by Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, concluded that “Forced organ harvesting has been committed for years throughout China on a significant scale and that Falun Gong practitioners have been one – and probably the main – source of organ supply.”
The Chinese Communist Party’s human rights abuses are horrific. Rep. Stauber’s support for H.Res.500 and H.R.1592 is commendable.
Kari Parmeter
Deer River
