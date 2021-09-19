Mr. Conger I feel sorry for you and the millions of people like you that are more than willing to live in fear of a virus with a 99.97 survival rate.

The survival rate is the only constant that there has been during the whole so called pandemic.

Do you know that there were only 696 people in Minnesota hospitalized as of last Friday with COVID. That’s out of a total of 5.64 million residents. so if you want to run around like Chicken Little that is your choice but you leave our kids alone and mind your own damn business.

Sincerely,

Michael Allen Cole

Concerned parent ISD 2142

Soudan

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments