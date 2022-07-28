I’m writing this letter expressing my support for Ben DeNucci, DFL endorsed candidate for Minnesota State Senate, District 7.
I got to first know Ben when I was the Mayor of Mountain Iron, and he was serving as Mayor of Nashwauk.
Today, Ben is serving as an Itasca County Commissioner. He is a small-town guy, and his family has lived in Nashwauk for 115 years.
Ben is a doer. Being a Mayor of a small town requires you to work with and seek aid from all levels of government to get and keep your community moving forward. Being a people person, I’ve witnessed Ben firsthand excel in this area.
Ben is a strong supporter of our mining industry. He is also a strong believer and backer of all of our labor unions. He knows that it was our union workers that have made the Range and this Country what it is today.
Ben is not only a strong supporter of mining but is also a strong supporter of business at all levels. Being a hometown union shop grocery store owner himself, he knows firsthand that it’s those small businesses that help keep our communities vibrant and active.
Ben also is very pro education. Being a retired educator myself, I know the importance of funding education. Ben and I worked together lobbying our local legislators to secure more funding for our students.
Ben’s solid character, his honesty, and work ethic are second to none. Ben would definitely be a voice for all people within District 7. Ben is a life – long Ranger who loves and believes in the Range and its people, not only today, but for future generations to come.
I strongly support, and encourage others, Ben DeNucci for Minnesota State Senator, District 7.
Gary Skalko
Former mayor of Mountain Iron
