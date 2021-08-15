Sometimes people touch your lives in a special way without them even knowing or receiving recognition for it.
I would like to give a shout out to our hometown bakery, Pepelnjak’s Bakery, for giving service that was above and beyond plus the extra mile they went to fulfill a special requested order for me.
This past June we had a family reunion. My family asked if I would bring/make our mother’s cake donuts because I have the original recipe (written on a small legal pad saturated with oil!)
I ran out of time, the reunion was one week away. With recipe in tow I went to visit Laurie at Pepelnjak’s Bakery and asked if at all possible would she and her crew consider making six dozen cake donuts for me. Three plain and three sugar to be picked up at the end of the week. Without hesitation Laurie looked at the recipe and said “ Sure, we can try making these but they will not be fried in Lard” (as recipe stated).
I was overwhelmed when I picked up the doughnuts seeing how they were boxed up and wrapped air tight to preserve freshness. I was also pleasantly surprised when given the bill as we had not discussed price. For her time, use of their kitchen, staff, and ingredients it was more than fair!
The doughnuts were a huge hit and surprise with my family. Yes….I did confess I was not the baker but only the deliverer.
One week later they were part of that devastating Virginia downtown fire. My heart sank for them and knowing the work they faced to rebuild.
Let’s support all those that were affected by this fire. It is important to support our local business’s and for us to experience the hometown service and value they provide.
Sue Beck
Virginia
