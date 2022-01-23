Citizens of Nashwauk-Keewatin School District: I am a third generation Keewatin resident and have been a teacher at Nashwauk High School since 2002. I have taught math, coached football, track and field, and recently founded a high school angling class called Spartan Angling. My wife and I send our children to Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools, and we are invested in the community. Our district has been operating with two, century old buildings for the last 100 years, educating thousands of students in a traditional format with plaster walls, three levels, and a design plan from the 1920’s. This system met the needs of students from this era, but educational facilities and instruction have improved considerably in the last century and so have the needs of students. On February 8th, you have an opportunity to cast your vote to create a “school of a lifetime” for our students. This new facility will educate the whole child: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th grade, and offer 21st century technology, collaborative learning areas, adequate space, accessibility, efficiency, and has the foundation for educating our future’s students in one space. This building will be staffed with highly trained and effective teachers that can use the new school to reach all students, collaborate as professionals, network, and see the child from age 2 to age 18. Students will get the opportunity to be educated in a setting that is safe, effective, and molds them to be successful and contributing members of society for many years to come. Please support our schools on Feb. 8th!
