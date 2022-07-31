Last week several former and retired northern St Louis County deputies met with Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky for breakfast in Virginia to support his campaign for St Louis County Sheriff.
These retirees, who represent over 260 years of combined law enforcement experience, understand that an experienced and credible Sheriff is crucial to being able to effectively serve the citizens of St. Louis County.
Many of these retirees worked with Undersheriff Lukovsky and know that his unwavering character, ability to build relationships and 24 years of experience working within the St Louis County Sheriff’s Office have made him a respected leader who is the most qualified to serve as our Sheriff.
One idea that Undersheriff Lukovsky talked about with the retirees was that he is going to appoint his Undersheriff, from the northern part of the county. This idea gained a lot of support from the retirees who had indicated that due to the geographical size of St Louis County, the duties of its deputies can vary and at times be challenging.
Whether deputies are assisting a local municipal police department, dealing with a call in a rural part of the county or coordinating the rescue of someone along a remote international border water, all the retirees agreed that having undersheriff representation in our area will strengthen the ties and avenues of communications with our first responder partners as they continue to work together to serve the citizens of St Louis County.
Join us in voting for Jason Lukovsky on August 9th.
