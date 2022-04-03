For over 50 years women have fought tirelessly to be treated equally in athletics. That’s why the latest developments allowing “women” into our races is particularly concerning.
Title IX (9) was adopted in 1972, requiring colleges to provide equal funding and equal treatment of women’s sports by universities.
After this Title’s adoption women’s sports have withstood many divisive battles.
That’s why this development is so troubling. Despite popular culture’s latest trend, women’s sports and women in general are a protected class. We are not being treated that way.
Recently, a man, claiming to be a woman defeated all other women in a swim meet. Claiming the title. This is no different than doping. Think back to Russian swimmers/gymnasts, and Chinese swimmers/gymnasts in the Olympics. These “women” were disqualified for doping. What was their drug of choice? Testosterone.
Testosterone allows all athletes to not only build muscle, but cut body fat. Women naturally cannot physically handle the loss of body fat. If body fat falls below a certain level, their bodies suffer; from bone structure, to mental clarity and even heart function — women have to have fat. Men and their body types do not demand the same. They can have less than 5% body fat and still function.
Unless “men” who are now competing against women for women’s sports are made to either put on fat, lose a certain amount of muscle mass or carry extra weight, they are not competing on a level playing field.
I enjoy watching competitive female athletes, I’ve always thought women could excel and beat many of the men. It wasn’t true. Despite hours of training, weights, a strict diet, many can never accomplish coveted times held by men.
Until a super human genome is created and easily transmitted to women, to make our bodies more competitive, it is unfair for any biological male to compete in our sports. This is a fundamental women’s rights issue and I see no reason for female athletes to tolerate it.
If the true goal is to be inclusive of people identifying as other sexes, than we should create a separate class of athlete. Biologically it’s only fair, unless female athletes will be allowed to not only inject testosterone, but any other drug of choice to excel. Or require male athletes to wear a weighted body suit, level the playing field. That’s all we’ve asked for all along — and we will not be targets of this latest sexual discrimination and attack on our ability to be athletes.
This latest attempt to discredit and further abuse women, must be stopped.
Joni Dahl
Eveleth
