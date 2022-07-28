As a former elected public servant on The St. Louis County Board and Hibbing School board, it is my pleasure to encourage voters to keep Steve Jurenes working for us on the Hibbing City Council.
I have known Steve and his family as a friend, co-worker, campaign advisor and a fellow member of community service organizations.
In following I believe Steve’s interest to serve the residents of Hibbing is deeply rooted in a commitment to give back to our community with a focus on the greater good, at a time when the greater good often seems secondary to special interests.
We need to elect leaders who’s values, vision and actions will shape and guide city policy toward building a better future for all.
In retrospect, I feel the city councils appointment of Steve to serve out the remaining term of Counselor Hildenbrand was a wise choice that has served the public well. Now, it is the citizens turn to exercise their voting privilege. In doing so, I for one feel that Steve’s willingness to serve and his demonstrated commitment, past and present, to support public policy that will shape and guide the administration in their work to make Hibbing a community of choice for quality of life reasons.
Bottom line lets keep Steve Jurenes’s can do spirit working for all of us. The people truly are his only special interest.
