I would like to personally thank the citizens and businesses of Hibbing for making our first Annual Public Safety Christmas Drive a success. For this being the first year our police department coordinated an event of this caliber, I felt it was a huge success. We were able to make 20 families, which equates to 82 community members, Christmas much brighter this year. Seeing the smiling faces of the children that were part of this event is what makes us a strong community. I look forward to working on this event and other events in the future in our community. I greatly appreciate all our community did to make our event a success.
I would like to give a special thanks to the Hibbing Fire Department, City of Hibbing employees, Wal-Mart, Erberts and Gerberts and Palmers Tavern for their support of the event. Without these fine people this event would not have been successful.
Stay safe and Happy New Year!
Chief Steve Estey
