The Greenhaven Parent Teacher Organization, Washington Parent Teacher Organization and Lincoln Parent Teacher Organization would like to demonstrate support of our Hibbing Public Schools. As parents in this district, we are so grateful for the consistent and compassionate care given to our children throughout their school careers. The teachers and leaders of each Hibbing school have provided our children with an exceptional experience and are remarkable partners in leading our children to become productive, caring citizens of this community. We recognize the insurmountable pressures our local school staff face on the heels of a global pandemic, where those given the responsibility of teaching and leading our children in an ever-changing world, receive much scrutiny and not a lot of gratitude. The catastrophic consequences of the pandemic have only added to the challenges our school staff experience on a daily basis when managing the care of our children, collectively. They continually strive to meet each child’s educational, social and emotional needs, which we feel have never spanned such a wide spectrum. We’d like to extend our warmest thank you to those of you who have been in the trenches, doing your very best to provide the stability and steady guidance to our children throughout these extremely challenging times. We’d also welcome our fellow Hibbing parents to get involved in your school’s PTO or in any way that you can, to help bring solutions to challenges you see our community face. While we may not always agree on all decisions made, when we bring forward our perspectives in an effort to create the best for our children, we will be successful. In conclusion, a quote from Mr. Rogers, to our Hibbing School District staff: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” Thank you again, Hibbing School District staff. YOU are the helpers!
Greenhaven Parent Teacher Organization, Washington Parent Teacher Organization and Lincoln Parent Teacher Organization
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.