Editor’s Note: Chisholm Mayor John Champa’s comments were made at a Chisholm City Council meeting about one month ago, not in a letter.
---
In an article in the January 19, 2022 issue of your newspaper there was an article from John Champa, Mayor of Chisholm. It was in response to some facebook comments about issues with the Chisholm HRA recommending people contact the HRA directly if they are having issues. I wrote a letter to the Mayor this morning and the following is what was said and would like to see it published as a warning that the Mayor’s statement is bad advice.
Yesterday I was invited to lunch at one of the tenants homes that lives in the new HRA
twin homes. As I arrived at her home there was a very strong gas smell outside of her door. I suggested to her that she should contact the gas company because the gas smell was very strong and could have been dangerous. She immediately called the gas company and two men arrived in about a half an hour.
They did an investigation for the gas leak and did discover a valve that was leaking the gas and replaced it. I suggested to the tenant that she should notify the HRA office as there could also be faulty valves on some of the other tenants’ homes.
She attempted to reach the HRA office more than once and she said the phone rang and rang and the answering machine did not pick up. She did not contact the emergency number as this was no longer an emergency but more of a courtesy call to make them aware of the issue.
When I heard this morning that she could not reach the HRA office I did send Santa Williamson a message through messenger and reported the gas issue to her and she will follow up with the tenant and the gas company to make sure none of the other tenants have an issue with their valves.
My reason for writing this today is due to Mayor Champa’s recent letter in the paper about how people need to contact the HRA if they are having a problem. First of all, the fact that citizens cannot reach the mayor through the city of Chisholm webpage is not only ridiculous, it is very unprofessional on his part.
This situation shows that there are problems with the HRA that need to be addressed and the fact that Mayor Champa sits on their board is totally inappropriate and a conflict of interest.
His letter suggesting people contact the HRA directly could have been a very serious situation yesterday if we had not contacted the gas company directly and attempted to resolve this with the HRA. Some of these tenants are elderly and single and have never dealt with these types of situations so may have taken his advice and attempted to contact HRA. I believe he needs to correct his advice he is putting out there to people when it’s clear the HRA does have issues.
Mary Tyminski
Chisholm
