Nashwauk-Keewatin’s school buildings have served thousands of local students – including my four children – for more than one hundred years. I’m thankful for the opportunities our schools provided my children in both academics and athletics.
When our communities came together to build these schools so long ago, they certainly understood how important schools are to a community. However, education today is not the same as it was a century ago, and assessments show that the buildings are well beyond their useful life. Old plumbing is corroded and crumbling, water damage is regularly occurring, our boilers need to be replaced and our cramped classrooms do not support the many ways students could approach learning and collaboration.
While the district could invest in repairs to our current buildings, renovations would take longer and cost taxpayers more in the long run than building a new school with available aid from Itasca County, state government and the support of IRRR.
N-K has a one-time opportunity to secure a major grant from the IRRR. The agency agreed to provide an $18 million grant to help finance a new school on two conditions - voter approval of the referendum on Feb. 8 and the formalization of a joint powers agreement to cooperatively operate educational programming with a neighboring school district that must be completed by August.
Early voting is underway right now on the proposal to build a new PreK-12 school and community wellness center. The plan features properly-sized classrooms with dedicated spaces for art, music and Career and Technical Education, giving students more hands-on learning opportunities.
I encourage all N-K residents to visit NKSpartanStrong.org to learn more about the proposal and to make their voices heard on Election Day, Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.