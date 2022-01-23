I am writing to you as an employee of NK public schools. I am writing to ask for your support to vote yes on the February 8th referendum to build a new school building. I would like to share some of the positive things that are in this referendum for the kids. I think we all understand that the buildings are falling apart, leaky, inefficient, etc.
In addition to the crumbling infrastructure, being in a building from the 20th century, it is difficult to make sure students receive a 21st century education. 21st century teaching and learning is preparing our students for a workforce that may not exist yet. Like it or not, technology is here to stay. We need an infrastructure that supports the technical education of our students. The referendum plan with regards to technical education and access will give our NK students a head-start.
Another area that I see needing improvement is our arts. The musicians of our schools deserve to be in a proper rehearsal space, have a proper performance area, and have access to proper equipment. Right now, we’re doing music lessons in the old swimming pool and our band kids don’t have enough practice space or places to store instruments, music and equipment. It is a disservice to these students..
Lastly, this referendum will give our students in Special Education a more equitable school. I’m certain that the idea of equitable access was not in the minds of the original designers of the buildings we are currently in. We are lucky to have elevators, but having a school on one level will ease the needs of so many students. Whether the student is wheelchair bound or has a broken leg, the elevators get so busy during the day. It limits mobility for those students who have those needs and ultimately takes them out of the classroom for longer periods of time.
Thank you for reading. I have a 1-year-old at home that I hope to enroll in a brand new school at Nashwauk-Keewatin in 2026!
