It’s not surprising that some deer have antibodies against COVID virus.
They probably fought off the infection with the one advantage most animals have — they make vitamin C from their blood sugar continuously.
These animals have an enzyme we humans don’t have. We depend on our diet to eat vitamin C rich foods raw or lightly cooked. Cooking or other processing will destroy the C.
Vitamin C is the only vitamin that is anti-viral and often acts as an antihistamine.
Two recent graduates of medical schools told me that their professors almost never gave them information about vitamins. Veterinarians know the C connection to animals. Other medical professions received variable amounts of nutrition information.
Marlyn Swanson
Retired nurse/nutritionist
Virginia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.