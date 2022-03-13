I have a question, and I would like your opinion. Here’s my example:
I live in town along a street. The neighbors on each side of me decide to have a party. Both houses are open to the party and invite friends and neighbors, even far away friends. They enjoy their party.
That’s fine. But then the neighbors decide that instead of walking out on the street and over to the other house to party, they feel they want to walk through my backyard. It’s easier, more direct.
In doing so, they bring the party into my backyard. I don’t want the party, not my thing.
But they go to the town council and get an ordinance that allows them to build a sidewalk through my backyard…….
What do you think? Is this right? Is it fair? I am losing my backyard to strangers and partiers. I want to know how you feel about this.
You see, this is how the Eagles Nest Township community at large feels about the desire of the ATV community wanting to put a major corridor trail through our ‘backyard’. There are other choices that won’t disrupt our way of life. It’s fine if Tower, Babbitt and Ely want to have the trails and ATVs, but we, as a community in Eagles Nest don’t want or need the trail just hundreds of feet from our camps and homes. There are better alternatives, and we would support them. Many of our camps are 100 years old. Ely, Babbitt and Tower families have been coming here for peace, quiet and lake life for decades. Good people have chosen to live here for the same reason. So, why should the commercial ATV enterprise take that away? I’d like to hear what people have to say!
